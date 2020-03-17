Hospital M&A update: 10 latest deals

Ten transactions involving hospitals and health systems that were announced, finalized or advanced since March 1:

1. Froedtert to buy stake in Holy Family Memorial

Wauwatosa, Wis.-based Froedtert Health plans to buy a minority stake in Manitowoc, Wis.-based Holy Family Memorial Medical Center.

2. 2 Brooklyn nonprofit hospitals merging

Maimonides Medical Center and New York Community Hospital, both in Brooklyn, plan to expand their clinical partnership into a full merger.

3. VCU Health to acquire 67-bed hospital

Richmond, Va.-based VCU Health System will purchase the 67-bed Riverside Tappahannock (Va.) Hospital and its related medical services from Newport News, Va.-based Riverside Health System.

4. 619-bed California hospital to join Cedars-Sinai Health System

Huntington Hospital in Pasadena, Calif., has signed a letter of intent to join Los Angeles-based Cedars-Sinai Health System.

5. UPMC Western Maryland sells nursing and rehab center, plans to reopen urgent care clinic

Cumberland, Md.-based UPMC Western Maryland has sold its nursing and rehabilitation center and plans to reopen an urgent care clinic in the next 60 days, two local news organizations reported.

6. LifePoint to sell 3 South Carolina hospitals to Prisma

Brentwood, Tenn.-based LifePoint Health has entered into an agreement to sell three hospitals and a freestanding emergency room in South Carolina to Greenville, S.C.-based Prisma Health.

7. Maryland hospital ceases inpatient care post-merger

McCready Health, a single-hospital system in Crisfield, Md., has merged with Salisbury, Md.-based Peninsula Regional Health System.

8. Quorum to sell hospital, exit Tennessee

Brentwood, Tenn.-based Quorum Health has entered into a definitive agreement to sell Henderson County Community Hospital in Lexington, Tenn., to Braden Health.

9. HCA acquires New Hampshire hospital

Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare has completed its acquisition of Frisbie Memorial Hospital, a 112-bed hospital in Rochester, N.H.

10. Merger creates 10-hospital system in Maine

Mayo Regional Hospital in Dover-Foxcroft, Maine, merged with Brewer, Maine-based Northern Light Health on March 1.

