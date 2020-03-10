VCU Health to acquire 67-bed hospital

Richmond, Va.-based VCU Health System will purchase the 67-bed Riverside Tappahannock (Va.) Hospital and its related medical services from Newport News, Va.-based Riverside Health System.

The related medical services that VCU will acquire include Riverside Tappahannock's urgent care facility, provider clinics as well as physical therapy and diagnostic services.

"Rural hospitals thrive — and community healthcare benefits — when there is a strong connection to specialized services provided by a larger network," said Liz Martin, president of Riverside Tappahannock Hospital. "This transition will continue to ensure that patients across the Northern Neck can receive excellent care locally at the same time they have access to the continuity of services available through VCU Health System’s acclaimed medical center."

Riverside Tappahannock employees will remain employed by Riverside Health for at least 12 months following the change of ownership, according to the news release.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

