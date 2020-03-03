Baylor Scott & White sells in-house construction division

Dallas-based Baylor Scott & White Health has sold its in-house construction division to a Michigan development and construction firm, according to the Dallas Morning News.

Medco, which has been Baylor Scott & White's in-house operation for 50 years, was purchased by The Christman Co.



Terms of the deal were not disclosed.



"We are confident that Christman will advance Medco's mission of offering exceptional services as a leader in construction," Baylor Scott & White COO John McWhorter told the publication.

