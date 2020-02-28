Hospital M&A update: 6 recent deals
Six transactions involving hospitals and health systems that were announced, finalized or advanced since Feb. 4:
1. Independent provider groups team up to buy Indiana hospital
Three local independent healthcare practices have partnered to buy Mishawaka, Ind.-based Unity Medical and Surgical Hospital.
2. LCMC Health to buy Louisiana public hospital for $90M
Board members from East Jefferson General Hospital voted this week to sell the financially distressed facility in Metairie, La., to New Orleans-based LCMC Health.
3. Ascension inks definitive agreement to sell 2 Wisconsin hospitals
St. Louis-based Ascension has entered into a definitive agreement to sell two Wisconsin hospitals to Marshfield (Wis.) Clinic Health System.
4. Steward moves to sell struggling Pennsylvania hospital
Dallas-based Steward Health Care has signed a letter of intent to sell Easton (Pa.) Hospital to a local healthcare system, a source familiar with the agreement said.
5. Kentucky system to join Deaconess Health in July
In an effort to remain afloat, Henderson, Ky.-based Methodist Health will join Deaconess Health System in Evansville, Ind., on July 1.
6. Genesis HealthCare strikes $79M deal with consulting firm
Kennett Square, Pa.-based Genesis HealthCare, one of the largest post-acute care providers in the U.S., has agreed to sell operations of 19 facilities to New Generation Health, a healthcare consulting firm.
