Hospital M&A update: 6 recent deals

Six transactions involving hospitals and health systems that were announced, finalized or advanced since Feb. 4:

1. Independent provider groups team up to buy Indiana hospital

Three local independent healthcare practices have partnered to buy Mishawaka, Ind.-based Unity Medical and Surgical Hospital.

2. LCMC Health to buy Louisiana public hospital for $90M

Board members from East Jefferson General Hospital voted this week to sell the financially distressed facility in Metairie, La., to New Orleans-based LCMC Health.

3. Ascension inks definitive agreement to sell 2 Wisconsin hospitals

St. Louis-based Ascension has entered into a definitive agreement to sell two Wisconsin hospitals to Marshfield (Wis.) Clinic Health System.

4. Steward moves to sell struggling Pennsylvania hospital

Dallas-based Steward Health Care has signed a letter of intent to sell Easton (Pa.) Hospital to a local healthcare system, a source familiar with the agreement said.

5. Kentucky system to join Deaconess Health in July

In an effort to remain afloat, Henderson, Ky.-based Methodist Health will join Deaconess Health System in Evansville, Ind., on July 1.

6. Genesis HealthCare strikes $79M deal with consulting firm

Kennett Square, Pa.-based Genesis HealthCare, one of the largest post-acute care providers in the U.S., has agreed to sell operations of 19 facilities to New Generation Health, a healthcare consulting firm.

