Independent provider groups team up to buy Indiana hospital
Three local independent healthcare practices have partnered to buy Mishawaka, Ind.-based Unity Medical and Surgical Hospital, according to Inside Indiana Business.
The purchase agreement, approved Feb. 25, gives the three Indiana-based independent healthcare practices a majority interest in the 29-bed facility.
They will assume ownership from Medical Facilities Corp., which owns several surgical facilities in the U.S.
The three practices are: Allied Physicians of Michiana, South Bend Orthopaedics and the South Bend Clinic.
"This collaboration creates a physician-owned and led organization different than the local health systems, and so I think it positions us really uniquely to really drive down healthcare costs," South Bend Clinic CEO Kelly Macken-Marble told Inside Indiana Business.
When the purchase is finalized, the organizations said they will rebrand Unity Medical and Surgical Hospital.
"What we want to do is create a new brand, increase awareness of this inpatient surgical hospital option in the community. There is a lack of awareness, so it is an opportunity to rebrand, rename and relaunch it in the community," Ms. Macken-Marble said.
More articles on healthcare industry transactions:
Private equity's takeover of physician practices has more than doubled, study finds
U of Toledo considers selling its medical center
WellStar seeks partner to help renovate Atlanta safety-net hospital
© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.