Independent provider groups team up to buy Indiana hospital

Three local independent healthcare practices have partnered to buy Mishawaka, Ind.-based Unity Medical and Surgical Hospital, according to Inside Indiana Business.

The purchase agreement, approved Feb. 25, gives the three Indiana-based independent healthcare practices a majority interest in the 29-bed facility.

They will assume ownership from Medical Facilities Corp., which owns several surgical facilities in the U.S.



The three practices are: Allied Physicians of Michiana, South Bend Orthopaedics and the South Bend Clinic.

"This collaboration creates a physician-owned and led organization different than the local health systems, and so I think it positions us really uniquely to really drive down healthcare costs," South Bend Clinic CEO Kelly Macken-Marble told Inside Indiana Business.

When the purchase is finalized, the organizations said they will rebrand Unity Medical and Surgical Hospital.

"What we want to do is create a new brand, increase awareness of this inpatient surgical hospital option in the community. There is a lack of awareness, so it is an opportunity to rebrand, rename and relaunch it in the community," Ms. Macken-Marble said.

More articles on healthcare industry transactions:

Private equity's takeover of physician practices has more than doubled, study finds

U of Toledo considers selling its medical center

WellStar seeks partner to help renovate Atlanta safety-net hospital

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.