Dayton Children’s to acquire Mercy Health pediatric practice

Dayton (Ohio) Children’s Hospital will acquire Cincinnati-based Mercy Health’s pediatric practice in Urbana, Ohio, and its rehabilitation services in Springfield, Ohio, on March 9.

Patients will receive care at the same locations from the same providers and therapists under the acquisition, with both entities rebranded as Dayton Children’s, according to a Feb. 11 news release shared with Becker’s.

“Mercy Health and Dayton Children’s Hospital have long been strong collaborators, and this endeavor will bring the pediatric expertise of Dayton Children’s directly to these areas to strengthen children’s health in the region,” the release said. “Both hospitals desire stronger, more accessible and sustainable pediatric care for families in our region.”

Dayton Children’s is an independent, freestanding children’s facility that has campuses in Dayton and Springboro. It also has more than 15 care sites, the release said.