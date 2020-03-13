2 Brooklyn nonprofit hospitals merging

Maimonides Medical Center and New York Community Hospital, both in Brooklyn, plan to expand their clinical partnership into a full merger.

Throughout the next few months, the hospitals will be engaging in discussions with their communities, workforces, labor unions and physicians to work out the details of how they plan to combine their organizations.

They have been clinically affiliated since 2018.

"We are excited to take this next step with Maimonides to further strengthen services for New York Community Hospital's surrounding communities," said Barry Stern, CEO of New York Community Hospital. "We are looking forward to continuing to work together to ensure that Brooklyn residents have local access to outstanding care for years to come."

Maimonides Medical Center is a 711-bed nonprofit provider. New York Community Hospital is a 134-bed nonprofit facility.

