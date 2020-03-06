UPMC Western Maryland sells nursing and rehab center, plans to reopen urgent care clinic

Cumberland, Md.-based UPMC Western Maryland has sold its nursing and rehabilitation center and plans to reopen an urgent care clinic in the next 60 days, two local news organizations reported.

UPMC Western Maryland has sold Frostburg (Md.) Nursing and Rehabilitation Center to Axis Healthcare Group, a provider of mental health service in Kensington, Md., according to the Garrett County Republican.

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.



UPMC Western Maryland employees with the nursing and rehab center will have the chance to join the staff of Axis, according to the report.



The health system has filed a certificate of need application with the state of West Virginia to reopen Ridgeley, W.Va.-based Hunt Club Urgent Care within 60 days, according to WCBC Radio.

UPMC Western Maryland operated Hunt Club Urgent Care for 28 years but closed the clinic in January because it didn't have the certificate of need required by law in West Virginia.

