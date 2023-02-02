Florida health systems to combine

St. Augustine, Fla.-based Flagler Health+ plans to join UF Health, the University of Florida's academic health center, in 2023.

The health systems announced Feb. 2 they had entered into an exclusive, non-binding letter of intent to combine. In August 2022, Flagler Health+ said its board and leadership team had launched a formal effort to explore joining a "like-minded health system."

The organization decided on Gainesville, Fla.-based UF Health for its "strengths of a top five public research institution coupled with innovative, high-quality, leading-edge care," according to the joint news release.

Flagler Health+ has one hospital — 335-bed Flagler Hospital. UF Health includes two acute-care hospitals in Gainesville and Jacksonville, along with a psychiatric hospital, rehab centers, home health services throughout 17 counties and more than 45 physician practices with more than 700 providers.

Flagler Health+ and UF Health will begin a formal due diligence period to fully determine the details of a final agreement. A final decision is expected later this year.