Ballad to acquire full ownership of Virginia hospital

Johnson City, Tenn.-based Ballad Health purchased the remaining 20 percent ownership of Marion, Va.-based Smyth County Community Hospital for $33.7 million from the Smyth County Community Foundation, WJHL reported Nov. 17.

The foundation's decision to sell the 44-bed hospital was unanimous.

Smyth County Community Foundation will still be an independent foundation. It is providing a $3 million grant to the Appalachian Center for Hope for substance abuse assistance in the county, WJHL reported.

It will work with Ballad Health on public health concerns and will also invest in care and resources for seniors, early intervention solutions for youth, and substance use prevention, care and treatment, the Bristol Herald Courier reported.

"Our mission has always been to support efforts that benefit the health of our community, and that mission is not changing," said David Kiser, MD, a Marion-based ophthalmologist and foundation board member. "We'll continue to partner creatively with the hospital to create positive change and diversify the pool of health-focused resources that enter our region."