A breakdown of 4 transactions involving Steward Health Care

It has been a busy two months of acquisitions and sales for Dallas-based Steward Health Care.

Below is a breakdown of four of them:

1. Selling five hospitals in Utah. Steward Health Care said it will sell the operations of five hospitals in Utah to Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare. The hospitals involved in the deal: Davis Hospital in Layton, Jordan Valley Medical Center in West Jordan, Jordan Valley Medical Center-West Valley Campus, Mountain Point Medical Center in Lehi and Salt Lake Regional Medical Center in Salt Lake City. The real estate of the hospitals is owned by Medical Properties Trust, which will lease the facilities to HCA.

2. A deal involving eight Massachusetts hospitals. Medical Properties Trust agreed to sell a 50 percent stake in a portfolio of eight Massachusetts hospitals owned by Steward Health Care to Macquarie Infrastructure Partners V LP, an infrastructure investment fund managed by Macquarie Asset Management. Steward will remain the operator of the eight hospitals and pay lease payments to the new joint venture.

3. Acquiring five hospitals in Florida. Steward Health Care purchased five Florida hospitals from Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare in August for $1.1 billion. The hospitals included in the sale were Coral Gables Hospital, Florida Medical Center in Lauderdale Lakes, Hialeah Hospital, North Shore Medical Center in Miami and Palmetto General Hospital in Hialeah.

4. Entering a sale-leaseback transaction with Medical Properties Trust in Florida. Medical Properties Trust completed in August its planned purchase of the real estate of the Florida hospitals acquired by Steward for nearly $900 million. It entered into a sale-leaseback transaction with Steward.