Tenet sells 5 Florida hospitals

Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare completed the sale of five hospitals in Florida, the organization said Aug. 2.

The hospitals included in the sale are Coral Gables Hospital, Florida Medical Center in Lauderdale Lakes, Hialeah Hospital, North Shore Medical Center in Miami and Palmetto General Hospital in Hialeah.

Tenet signed a definitive agreement in June to sell the hospitals to Dallas-based Steward Health Care for $1.1 billion.



Now that the transaction is complete, Medical Properties Trust plans to acquire the associated hospital real estate for $900 million and enter a sale leaseback transaction with Steward.