5 hospitals seeking to regain independence, split from systems

Several hospitals are looking to split from the health system they belong to, regain independence or partner with a different healthcare organization.

Below are five instances reported since Jan. 1, beginning with the most recent:

1. 2 hospitals to part ways with U of Kansas Health System

HaysMed, a single-hospital system in Hays, Kan., and Pawnee Valley Community Hospital in Larned, Kan., will depart from the University of Kansas Health System in Kansas City. University of Kansas Health System and the two hospitals said they decided that working independently "best supports the long-term health and wellness of our communities."

2. North Carolina system to sever ties with Atrium

Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge, a two-campus system in Morganton, N.C., plans to cut ties with Charlotte, N.C.-based Atrium Health. The hospital system said its board of directors approved a nonbinding letter of intent to instead become part of the Chapel Hill, N.C.-based UNC Health network through a management services agreement.

3. California hospital seeks split from Providence: 6 things to know

Hoag Memorial Hospital Presbyterian in Newport Beach, Calif., is seeking to end its affiliation with Providence, a Catholic health system based in Renton, Wash. Hoag filed a lawsuit last year to split from the 51-hospital system.

4. Boone Hospital Center splits from BJC HealthCare April 1

Columbia, Mo.-based Boone Hospital Center became independent April 1, separating from St. Louis-based BJC HealthCare.

5. Washington hospital splits from Virginia Mason

Virginia Mason Memorial in Yakima, Wash., has transitioned back to an independent hospital and reverted to its old name. The board of Virginia Mason Memorial voted in late October to end its affiliation with Seattle-based Virginia Mason Health System. The hospital said it split from Virginia Mason because of the system's merger with Tacoma, Wash.-based CHI Franciscan.

More articles on healthcare industry transactions:

Ohio health system joins University Hospitals

MidMichigan Health eyes acquisition of 49-bed hospital

LifePoint, Prisma call off 3-hospital deal

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.