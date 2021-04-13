California hospital seeks split from Providence: 6 things to know

Hoag Memorial Hospital Presbyterian in Newport Beach, Calif., is seeking to end its affiliation with Providence, a Catholic health system based in Renton, Wash. Hoag filed a lawsuit last year to split from the 51-hospital system, and the two organizations may be preparing to part ways, according to Kaiser Health News.

Six things to know:

1. In a lawsuit filed in May 2020, Hoag cited several reasons for wanting to end its affiliation with Providence, including because the affiliation allegedly undermines local decision-making and constrains Hoag's ability to meet the needs of local patients.

2. In March, the California attorney general's office launched an investigation into Providence over allegations that it inappropriately applied religious care restrictions at Hoag Memorial Hospital. Erik Wexler, president of Providence South, which includes the group's operations in California, Texas and New Mexico, told Kaiser Health News he is confident the investigation will show "that Providence has done nothing wrong."

3. Providence, the nation's 10th largest health system, says it wants to maintain the affiliation with Hoag, according to Kaiser Health News.

4. The two sides are engaged in settlement talks. Providence officials are reportedly willing to terminate the affiliation for an undisclosed payment amount, according to Kaiser Health News.

5. A hearing is slated for April 26. At that time, the court will hear Hoag's motion to expedite the trial. A trial date has not been set.

6. As the two sides move toward a settlement or trial date, Hoag is no longer listed on Providence's website or in its marketing materials.

