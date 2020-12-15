4 health systems expanding overseas

Several large hospitals and health systems announced plans this year to expand overseas.

Here are four planning to branch outside the U.S.:



1. UPMC (Pittsburgh). UPMC said Dec. 14 that it will acquire a 105-year-old hospital in Kilkenny, Ireland, the third hospital the system owns in the country. The hospital will be renamed UPMC Aut Even Hospital. It has 71 inpatient beds and an 18-bed outpatient surgery unit and offers surgical, diagnostic and medical services in more than 20 specialties.

The health system also said this summer it is building a global technology operations facility in Kilkenny to support its overseas expansion.

UPMC continues to work on building a network of five hospitals in China in partnership with Chinese conglomerate Wanda Group.

2. Steward Health Care System (Dallas). Steward Health Care System said Nov. 25 it has acquired three hospitals in Colombia. Steward acquired two hospitals from National Clinics of Colombia and bought the real estate where a hospital in San Rafael operates and entered into a collaboration agreement with the hospital.

3. Mayo Clinic (Rochester, Minn.) Mayo Clinic invested $50 million in a 741-bed hospital in the United Arab Emirates, acquiring a 25 percent stake in the facility. Mayo Clinic partnered with Abu Dhabi Health Services last year to open and operate the hospital, Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City.

In July, Mayo Clinic became the sole owner of a six-story healthcare clinic in London by buying out its partner, Oxford University Clinic, five months after the London facility was opened. The joint venture, Mayo Clinic Healthcare in partnership with Oxford University Clinic, was formed in 2018.



4. Cleveland Clinic. Cleveland Clinic is working to open its 185-bed flagship London hospital. The opening of the United Kingdom hospital was delayed this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The hospital is slated to open in 2022.

