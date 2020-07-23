Mayo Clinic buys out partner, takes control of 6-story London facility

Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic has become the sole owner of a six-story healthcare clinic in London, according to The Post Bulletin.

Mayo Clinic has bought out its partner, Oxford University Clinic, five months after the London facility was opened.

The joint venture called Mayo Clinic Healthcare in partnership with Oxford University Clinic was formed in 2018 and was described as an opportunity to “work together to drive advances for patients in all areas of medicine."

The clinic, staffed with personnel from both organizations, offers a wide range of services, including diagnostic, genetic testing and endoscopy.

More articles on healthcare transactions:

Banner Health inks $200M deal to acquire Wyoming hospital

619-bed California hospital to join Cedars-Sinai

NorthShore to acquire Northwest Community Healthcare

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.