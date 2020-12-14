UPMC to acquire third hospital in Ireland

Pittsburgh-based UPMC will acquire a 105-year-old hospital in Kilkenny, Ireland, the third hospital the system owns in the country.

The hospital will be renamed UPMC Aut Even Hospital. It has 71 inpatient beds and an 18-bed outpatient surgery unit and offers surgical, diagnostic and medical services across more than 20 specialties.

UPMC also acquired what is now UPMC Whitfield Hospital in 2018 and what is now UPMC Kildare Hospital in 2019. It also has a cancer center in Waterford, and is building a global technology operations facility in Kilkenny.

"Our growing footprint in Ireland means that more patients in more places will have access to healthcare managed by a leading academic medical center focused on providing cutting-edge treatments and world-class quality to every patient we serve," said Charles Bogosta, president of UPMC International.

The acquisition needs approval by Ireland's Competition and Consumer Protection Commission.



Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

