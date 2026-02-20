The week in hospital M&A 

Prime Healthcare Foundation closed its acquisition of a Maine health system, and a pair of Texas hospitals are considering a potential merger. Here are three hospital M&A updates that Becker’s reported during the week of Feb. 16.

1. Nacogdoches (Texas) County Hospital District is eyeing a new lease agreement with Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare that would merge Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital with Nacogdoches Medical Center.

Under the proposed deal, the two hospitals would operate under unified management. Consolidating the hospitals would help the district sustain care for the community’s underserved population while benefiting from the resources and support of a larger health system, David Schaefer, vice president of the hospital district’s board, said. The board is set to meet Feb. 27 to vote on the proposed deal.

2. Ontario, Calif.-based Prime Healthcare’s nonprofit public charity, Prime Healthcare Foundation, acquired Lewiston-based Central Maine Healthcare.

Central Maine Healthcare hospitals and facilities will maintain their leadership and existing names, with the foundation retaining nearly all of the health system’s employees. Prime will also invest $150 million to improve the facilities, services and infrastructure over the next five years.

The transaction comprises Lewiston-based Central Maine Medical Center, Bridgton (Maine) Hospital, Rumford Hospital, Rumford (Maine) Community Home, Auburn, Maine-based Bolster Heights Residential Care, Lewiston-based Maine College of Health Professions, Lewiston-based CMH Cancer Care Center, and more than 40 physician practices.

3. The Bristow (Okla.) Hospital Authority joined Tulsa, Okla.-based Saint Francis Health System under a five-year lease agreement as Saint Francis Bristow.

Under the lease, the facility is still owned by the city of Bristow. A Saint Francis spokesperson told Becker’s the facility will temporarily operate as a 24/7 urgent care while the emergency room licensure process is completed. That process is expected to be finished in the coming weeks, after which the facility will transition back to a full emergency room. Other services at the facility will continue, including the primary care clinic, which will become a second Warren Clinic Bristow location.