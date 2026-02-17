Saint Francis takes over Oklahoma hospital

The Bristow (Okla.) Hospital Authority has joined Tulsa, Okla.-based Saint Francis Health System under a five-year lease agreement as Saint Francis Bristow.

Saint Francis received approval from the Bristow City Council for the takeover in late November, however, the health system has served the Bristow area since 2023 with its Warren Clinic location.

Under the lease, the facility is still owned by the city of Bristow, a spokesperson for Saint Francis confirmed with Becker’s.

“The facility will temporarily operate as a 24/7 urgent care while the emergency room licensure process is completed,” the spokesperson said. “That is expected to happen in the coming weeks, after which it will transition back to a full emergency room. Other services at the facility will continue, including the primary care clinic, which will become a second Warren Clinic Bristow location. Additional services include laboratory, imaging and physical therapy.”

Saint Francis Health System is a nonprofit organization that has more than 12,000 employees, including 1,000 physicians, according to its website.

Along with Saint Francis Bristow, the health system comprises Tulsa-based Saint Francis Hospital, Tulsa-based Saint Francis Children’s Hospital, Tulsa-based Warren Clinic, Tulsa-based The Heart Hospital at Saint Francis, Tulsa-based Saint Francis Hospital South, Tulsa-based Laureate Psychiatric Clinic and Hospital, Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee (Okla.), Saint Francis Hospital Vinita (Okla.) and Saint Francis Glenpool (Okla.).