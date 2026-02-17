HCA subsidiary acquires cardiothoracic, vascular physician group

Austin, Texas-based St. David’s HealthCare, part of Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare, acquired Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgeons Feb. 15.

The acquisition brings the cardiothoracic and vascular physician group’s clinic operations under St. David’s, according to a Feb. 17 news release shared with Becker’s.

CTVS will maintain its name and operations, with its physicians, providers and 45 employees aligned under St. David’s.

“By integrating our teams more closely, we are building upon a strong foundation to elevate care and drive innovation for the communities we serve,” David Huffstutler, president and CEO of St. David’s HealthCare said in the release. “This acquisition marks an important next chapter in a decades-long relationship that has helped shape the standard of cardiovascular care in Central Texas.”

St. David’s HealthCare comprises nine hospitals, 190 care sites and more than 12,600 employees. It’s a partnership between HCA and two local nonprofits, the St. David’s Foundation and the Georgetown Health Foundation.