Washington physicians increased by 769 in 2021, annual report finds

Despite workforce shortages across the country, the number of physicians in Washington increased by 769 for a total of 21,332, according to the state's Office of Financial Management's 2020-2021 Physician Supply Report.

The total number of physicians represents 65 percent of physicians with an active license in the state.

Researchers used Network Adequacy Reports submitted monthly by health insurance carriers to the Washington State Office of the Insurance Commissioner.

Three key findings: