VUMC centralizes physician recruitment

As recruitment offices become more common at large medical centers, Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tenn., has established a central office for physician recruitment.

In a Jan. 28 news release, the health system said the new office will serve all Vanderbilt hospitals, clinics and affiliates while reducing the administrative burden on physicians and their staff.

Carey Deacon, director of the physician recruitment office, said the initiative aims to enhance the recruitment process and strengthen Vanderbilt's ability to attract top physician talent.

By the end of February, Ms. Deacon will lead a 10-person team of physician recruitment coordinators who will work one-on-one with candidates to arrange travel, create itineraries, and facilitate virtual and on-site interviews.

The office will also implement an applicant tracking tool to streamline the recruitment process.

"By providing an improved recruitment experience, we can increase our acceptance rate and strengthen candidate feedback," Ms. Deacon said in the release.