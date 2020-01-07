Trinity Health of New England expands CIN

Trinity Health of New England, a nonprofit clinically integrated network of hospitals in Connecticut and Massachusetts, has expanded its care network, according to Mass Live.

The network has created a new organization, dubbed Southern New England Healthcare Organization, that will include Trinity's hospitals and physician providers associated with Mercy Medical Center in Springfield, Mass. Its nickname is SOHO Health.

The new organization aims to get a larger number of providers in the Trinity system to receive reimbursement for care based on bundled, quality metrics rather than on the number of procedures they perform.



The Southern New England Healthcare Organization will include more than 1,700 primary and specialty care physicians.

"As a consistent provider of high-quality, value-based care, Trinity Health Of New England is uniquely positioned to further Connecticut and Massachusetts' ability to deliver on its goal of universal access to quality, affordable health care. SOHO Health is the latest example of this alignment," said Reginald Eadie, MD, Trinity Health of New England's president and CMO.

Lisa Trumble, previously senior vice president of population health management at Cambridge (Mass.) Health Alliance, was named president and CEO of SOHO Health.

