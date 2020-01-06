Beaumont Health hires more staff after surgeons, nurses complain of shortages

Southfield, Mich.-based Beaumont Health responded to concerns from surgeons and nurses about staff shortages by hiring more providers and increasing access to management, according to Crain's Detroit Business.

The move came after a restructuring and cost-cutting effort targeting nurse anesthetist expenses led to at least 50 layoffs or resignations at the system's Trenton (Mich.) and Royal Oak (Mich.) hospitals. The staff changes largely affected managers and executives at the corporate level and in operating units. Widespread confusion among clinical staff and patients followed the cuts, surgeons and nurses anonymously told Crain's.



Physician leaders at the Trenton location argued a lack of CRNAs, surgical technologists, nurses and housekeepers led it to idle three of its 11 operating rooms, get rid of block scheduling and take elective surgeries on a first-come, first-served basis. While Beaumont's COO Carolyn Wilson acknowledged the shortages, she disputed any claims that patient safety has been negatively affected.



Ms. Wilson told Crain's the system is in the process of hiring more CRNAs, surgery nurses and other support staff at Trenton and across the system.

