Orthopedists drive fastest, but internists more likely to be ticketed, study shows

Behind the wheel, orthopedists speed more than physicians, but internists tend to get the most tickets, a study that examines the driving behaviors of physicians shows.

Published in the BMJ, the study compared 5,372 physicians and a sample of 19,639 nonphysicians ticketed for speeding from 2004 to 2017. The physicians received a total of 14,560 speeding tickets.

Physicians from the following five specialties drive the fastest:

Note: Figures represent average speed over the limit.

● Orthopedists: 16.8 mph

● Psychiatrists: 16.5 mph

● Internal medicine subspecialists: 16.4 mph

● Cardiologists: 16.3 mph

● Emergency physicians: 16.2 mph

Physicians from the following five specialties get the most tickets:

Note: Figures represent percentage of all tickets included in the study.

● Internal medicine subspecialists: 12 percent

● Family physicians: 12 percent

● General surgeons: 10 percent

● Anesthesiologists: 8 percent

● Surgical subspecialists: 7 percent

Physicians from the following six specialties are most likely to be cited for extreme driving:

Note: Figures represent adjusted proportion of drivers ticketed for driving about 20 mph over the limit.

● Psychiatrists: 34 percent

● General surgeons: 31 percent

● Cardiologists: 30 percent

● General internists: 30 percent

● Internal medicine subspecialists: 29 percent

● Emergency physicians: 29 percent

The study also found that cardiologists were the most likely to be driving a luxury car when ticketed.

However, leniency by police officers did not differ across specialties or between physicians and nonphysicians.

More articles on integration and physician issues:

US physicians fall behind international peers in care coordination

Study: Politics affect the moods of physicians

NYC Health + Hospitals launches house call program for primary care

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2019. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.