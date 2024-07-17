Physician burnout by years of experience

Burnout among new physicians has fallen more than burnout for physicians of more experience, a recent American Medical Association report found.

The 2023 AMA Organizational Biopsy report surveyed more than 12,400 physicians across 31 states. Here are the levels of burnout in 2023 compared to 2022.

1–5 years: 46.7%—down from 54%.

6–10 years: 55.1%—down from 61%.

11–15 years: 55.3%—down from 59%.

16–20 years: 50.8%—down from 56%.

20 or more years: 41.3%—down from 46%.

Job satisfaction was also highest in early and late-career physicians with 74.7% of those with five years or fewer out of training saying they are satisfied with their job, and 72.9% of physicians with 20-plus years.