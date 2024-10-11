Percentage of primary care physicians, by subspecialty

Internal medicine represents the largest primary care specialty, with 41.4% of all primary care physicians practicing in this field, according to new data from KFF.

In contrast, geriatrics represents just 0.3% of the primary care workforce, underscoring a significant disparity in physician distribution as the U.S. population continues to age, driving demand for specialized care.

For its analysis, KFF obtained information on the number of active, licensed primary care physicians in the U.S., as of this September from Redi-Data. Figures include both allopathic and osteopathic physicians.

Nationwide, 535,256 professionally active primary care physicians were practicing in the U.S., as of September.

Here's a breakdown by field: 

Primary care subspecialty

Internal

Family medicine/
general practice 

    Pediatrics

Obstetrics & gynecology 

   Geriatrics

Number of professionally active physicians 

 221,857  

156,850

96,738 

58,191

 1,620

Percentage

41.4%

29.3%

18.1%

10.9%

0.3%


To view the full analysis, which includes state-specific data, click here.

