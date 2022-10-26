Penn Medicine opens 1st center for organ donors

Philadelphia, Pa.-based Gift of Life Donor Program and Penn Medicine have opened a first-of-its-kind donor care center at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania.

The Gift of Life Donor Care Center is a 15,000-square-foot facility featuring six private rooms, three operating rooms, private spaces for donor families, and an organ preservation laboratory. It will be open 24/7 year round to receive deceased donors, according to the Penn Medicine release posted Oct. 25.

The center focuses on the timely evaluation, allocation and recovery of precious organs from qualified deceased donors and intends to "maximize each donor's life-saving impact," according to the report. The organs will support ICUs and ORs across Pennsylvania, southern New Jersey and Delaware.