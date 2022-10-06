Pay gap widens between male, female physicians: study

Male physicians receive significantly higher payments from medical companies compared with female physicians, according to a study published Sept. 28 Jama Surgery.

The study used data from the Open Payments database for the five female and five male physicians with the most financial compensation for each of the 15 highest-grossing medical supply companies between January 2013 and January 2019. Read more about the methodology here.

The data showed 96.9 percent of the five highest earners were men. Male physicians had an average payment of $1.23 million, compared with $41,320 for female physicians.

Researchers also found the payment gap increased between 2013 and 2019, going from $54,343 to $166,778.