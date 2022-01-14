NYU Langone appoints head of pediatric surgery

New York City-based NYU Langone selected Jason Fisher, MD, to serve as director of children's surgical services at the system's Hassenfeld Children's Hospital.

Dr. Fisher was also named director of the division of pediatric surgery at New York University Grossman School of Medicine, according to a Jan. 13 news release. He succeeds Howard Ginsburg, MD, who retired after more than 40 years.

Dr. Fisher assumed the roles Jan. 3 and will also maintain his position as director of the system's pediatric extracorporeal membrane oxygenation, or ECMO, program.

He has been on the faculty at NYU Langone for 10 years, serving as an associate professor of surgery and pediatrics. Dr. Fisher specializes in laparoscopic and minimally invasive surgical techniques for a wide range of conditions in the chest and abdomen. He earned his medical degree at Boston University School of Medicine.

