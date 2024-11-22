North Carolina university breaks ground on $265M medical school

Greenville, N.C.-based East Carolina University broke ground on its $265 million Brody School of Medicine, Reflector reported Nov. 22.

Construction on the 195,000-square-foot facility is set to begin in March 2025 and be completed during the 2027-28 academic year. The building will be connected to the existing medical school on ECU's Health Sciences Campus and feature learning studios, meeting spaces and a large instructional lab for neurology, pathology and immunology, WITN reported.

The new building is expected to increase the medical student population from 80 to 120.

Funding for the facility was provided by the North Carolina General Assembly.