NFL offers clinical rotations for Black medical students

Fourteen medical students from historically Black college and university medical schools will be working for the first time on the staffs of eight NFL teams this upcoming season, The Washington Post reported Aug. 10.

The one-month clinical rotations will begin in September as the season kicks off. Students will work under the supervision of orthopedic team physicians, primary care team physicians and athletic trainers. The teams include the Atlanta Falcons, Cincinnati Bengals, the Los Angeles Rams, LA Chargers, New York Giants, San Francisco 49ers, Tennessee Titans and Washington Commanders.