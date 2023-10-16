New 373-bed hospital opens in New York

Construction is finally complete for a new 373-bed hospital in Utica, N.Y., funded by a $300 million healthcare facility transformation program grant from the state's Department of Health.

Wynn Hospital, part of the Mohawk Valley Health System, will open Oct. 29. It is anticipated to serve 90,000 visitors annually, according to a news release from Gov. Kathy Hochul's office.

"This is an exciting day for the people of Utica and the region as we mark the next step forward in modern, accessible health care coverage for this community," Ms. Hochul stated in the release. "The state-of-the-art facility is an investment in the well-being of the region and will ensure that every resident has access to critical medical services when they need it most."

The 373 beds will include: 232 medical/surgical beds, 44 psychiatric care beds, 42 intensive care beds, 23 maternity beds, 16 pediatric beds, eight coronary care beds as well as eight neonatal care beds.