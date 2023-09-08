New York system to consolidate campuses when new hospital opens

Utica, N.Y.-based Mohawk Valley Health System's new Wynn Hospital is slated to open Oct. 29, at which time it will consolidate its St. Elizabeth and St. Luke's hospital campuses into one building, according to the Observer Dispatch.

More than 3,000 employees will switch job sites and up to 275 patients will transfer across Utica once Wynn Hospital opens.

Two significant areas of improvement are Wynn Hospital's emergency department and its operating rooms.

The emergency room at the new hospital will be able to handle between 90,000 and 95,000 patient visits annually, and is adjacent to imaging for quick and seamless access to X-rays, MRIs and CT scans, according to the Observer Dispatch

The smallest of Wynn Hospital's 14 operating suites — which are all 660 or 760 square square feet — is bigger than the largest OR at St. Elizabeth and St. Luke's, which has ORs ranging from 450 to 550 square feet. The first surgeries will be scheduled at the hospital a few days after it opens.