Mount Sinai to launch research center for skin diseases

The Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York City has received a $4 million grant to create a skin biology and diseases research hub.

The center will be co-directed by Mount Sinai skin health experts Elena Ezhkova, PhD; Sarah Millar, PhD; and Emma Guttman, MD, PhD.

"This new center will continue our efforts at Mount Sinai to accelerate research in skin biology and diseases and promote translation of that understanding to benefit our patients across the entire health system," Dr. Ezhkova said in an Oct. 20 news release sent to Becker's.

"We will also ensure a vibrant future for skin biology and diseases research by aiding the early careers and development of outside investigators and physician-scientists through training and financial support, as well as enhancing the diversity of our research community through targeted recruitment and mentoring of young scientists from all backgrounds."

The center will leverage three resource cores to conduct research: skin disease modeling; skin genomics, transcriptomics and epigenetics; and data analysis and integration.

The National Institutes of Health and the National Institute of Arthritis and Musculoskeletal and Skin Diseases provided the five-year research grant.