Meet the CMOs of US News' top 10 hospitals: 2022-23 

Below are brief biographies of the chief medical officers at the hospitals that took the top 10 spots in U.S. News & World Report's 2022-23 best hospital rankings.

Note: The list includes a tie.

1. Amy Williams, MD — Mayo Clinic (Rochester, Minn.)

Dr. Williams was appointed the executive dean of practice — the hospital's chief medical officer equivalent — in 2019. She first joined Mayo Clinic in 1990 and has held a number of leadership positions, including chair of the department of medicine, while maintaining clinical duties.

2. Richard Riggs, MD — Cedars-Sinai Medical Center (Los Angeles)

Dr. Riggs was appointed chief medical officer and senior vice president of medical affairs of Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in October 2019. He has been with the system for 25 years, where he began as a physician. Dr. Riggs is a member of the American Academy of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, the American Academic Physiatrists, and the Association of Medical Directors of Information Systems.

3. Brian Bosworth, MD — NYU Langone Hospitals (New York City)

Dr. Bosworth became chief medical officer of NYU Langone Hospitals in October, where he previously served as the assistant chief medical officer for the system's main campus for six months. He first joined the system's leadership team in 2016, serving as chief of medicine at NYU Langone's Tisch Hospital in New York City. Dr. Bosworth is also a professor at the NYU Grossman School of Medicine.

4. Robert Wyllie, MD — Cleveland Clinic

Dr. Wyllie has served as Cleveland Clinic's chief of medical operations for 11 years. He previously acted as chair of the Pediatric Institute and physician-in-chief of Cleveland Clinic Children's Hospital from 2006 to 2011. Dr. Wyllie also serves as Ohio's zone 1 lead for the COVID-19 pandemic.

5. Marketa Wills, MD — The Johns Hopkins Hospital (Baltimore)

Dr. Wills stepped into her role as chief medical officer of the John Hopkins Hospital in October 2020. She currently serves as a board member for several systems, including Everett, Wash.-based Compass Health and Boston-based EternalHealth.

5. Robert Cherry, MD — UCLA Health (Los Angeles)

Dr. Cherry was selected as UCLA Health's chief medical and quality officer in 2014. Prior to this role, he held positions as the director of clinical and operational excellence at Navigant and chief medical officer and vice president of clinical effectiveness at Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, Ill. Dr. Cherry also works as a commissioner for the Medicare Payment Advisory Commission.

7. Deepa Kumaraiah, MD — NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center (New York City)

Dr. Kumaraiah joined ​​NewYork-Presbyterian in 2012, where she currently serves as senior vice president and chief medical officer. Prior to this, she was NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Groups' senior vice president of service line integration and chief physician. Dr. Kumaraiah is an assistant clinical professor of medicine at Columbia University Irving Medical Center and a fellow of the New York Academy of Medicine.

8. William Curry, MD — Massachusetts General Hospital (Boston)

Dr. Curry was appointed chief medical officer of Massachusetts General Hospital in May, where he previously served as director of neurosurgical oncology for 17 years. His career began with the hospital in 1997 as a neurosurgeon. Dr. Curry is also a professor of neurosurgery at Harvard Medical School in Boston.

9. Saadia Sherwani, MD — Northwestern Memorial Hospital (Chicago)

Dr. Sherwani was appointed chief medical officer for Northwestern Memorial Hospital in April. She joined the hospital as a cardiothoracic anesthesiologist in 2000, where she went on to serve as program director for the adult cardiothoracic fellowship and then chief of cardiothoracic anesthesiology from 2009 until 2022.

10. Niraj Sehgal, MD — Stanford (Calif.) Hospital

Dr. Sehgal was appointed chief medical officer for Stanford Healthcare in 2020. He also serves as professor of medicine and senior associate dean for clinical affairs in Stanford's School of Medicine. Prior to taking the CMO role at Stanford, Dr. Sehgal spent 16 years at UC San Francisco, where he held several leadership roles, including inaugural chief quality officer.