Medical trainees detail overwhelming work conditions in New York City public hospitals

Two dozen medical trainees from public hospitals around New York City cited overwhelming work conditions and allegations of harassment at a Sept. 24 oversight hearing, according to The City.

The hearing, called by New York City Councilmember Carlina Rivera, addressed the mental health of trainees following three deaths, including two by suicide, since last summer among residents in training at Lincoln Memorial Hospital in the Bronx.

Trainees cited staff and equipment shortages as well as other factors contributing to stress and mental health struggles, and to askede city officials to increase funding for the NYC Health + Hospitals, the city public health system.

Trainees also alleged harassment and retaliation from Lincoln Memorial Hospital management, with current and former employees claiming a "harsh culture" even prior to the resident deaths.

Stephanie Guzman, a spokesperson for NYC Health + Hospitals, provided a statement to Becker's in response to the hearing:

"NYC Health + Hospitals’ interns and residents are essential members of our health care teams and have heroically served New Yorkers though the COVID-19 pandemic. We are proud of their contributions and recognize the challenges they have faced during this devastating pandemic.

"All claims of unhealthy, unsafe, or unfair work conditions are taken seriously and reviewed by the system. We respect and welcome our residents to be a part of the public process and we’re committed to work with them on addressing these claims appropriately."