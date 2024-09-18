Maryland's first new med school in 100 years approved for inaugural class

Meritus School of Osteopathic Medicine in Hagerstown, Md., has opened enrollment for the fall 2025 semester.

The school, affiliated with Meritus Health, received conditional approval from the Maryland Higher Education Commission to operate as an in-state degree-granting institution and pre-accreditation from the Commission on Osteopathic College Accreditation, according to a Sept. 18 news release.

It will be the first new medical school in the state in more than 100 years, joining Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and the University of Maryland School of Medicine, both of which are based in Baltimore.

"We started on this path to fill the critical shortage of physicians in our community, the state and the nation," Maulik Joshi, DrPH, Meritus president and CEO, said in the release. "Now, we've taken the steps that will create generational change."

The Meritus School of Osteopathic Medicine will be a four-year school with 90 medical students in its first class, according to Meritus. Future classes will have 180 students.

The D.M. Bowman Academic Hall, a 200,000-square-foot, five-story building and the school's main building, is scheduled for completion by December. The school will be on Meritus Medical Center's campus and include student housing adjacent to the campus.

More information about the school is available here.









