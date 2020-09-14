Hawaii hospital conducts 26 COVID-19 tests after ER physician contracts virus

An emergency room physician at Kohala Hospital in Kapaau, Hawaii, tested positive for COVID-19, prompting testing for potentially exposed patients and employees as well as infection prevention deep clean protocols, the hospital announced Sept. 12.

Josh Green, MD, who was working in the 28-bed hospital's ER Sept. 5, 6 and 7, disclosed his positive test result Sept. 11.

After Dr. Green's announcement, Gino Amar, hospital administrator, contacted 11 emergency department patients who Dr. Green treated during his recent shifts, and they had the opportunity to get a COVID-19 test at the hospital, officials said. As of Sept. 12, the hospital reported 17 employee and nine patient tests had occurred, and results were pending.

Officials said the hospital also conducted a thorough deep clean of the ER, including extensive cleaning of beds, equipment and fixtures. Additionally, the hospital did a deep clean of the physicians' cottage where traveling physicians at Kohala Hospital stay.

The hospital said Dr. Green and his staff did not go into the long-term care areas of the hospital over the Labor Day weekend.

More articles on physicians:

Prevalence of burnout among surgical residents depends on its definition, study finds

Lawmakers question safety of in-person MCAT

Bloomberg donates $100M to historically Black medical schools

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.