Dr. Marc Bessler joins Northwell Lenox Hill as chair of surgery

Northwell Lenox Hill Hospital appointed Dr. Marc Bessler, MD, as the new chair of surgery.

Dr. Bessler will lead strategic initiatives to innovate and enhance the hospital's surgical services, emphasizing multidisciplinary approaches to improve patient safety and care standards. He will focus on improving clinical outcomes through personalized treatment strategies.

Throughout his career, Dr. Bessler has contributed to minimally invasive surgery advancements by patenting bariatric surgery tools and implementing revolutionary practices. He is also the founder and CEO of EnObetes, a pioneering medical start-up that develops devices to treat obesity and diabetes.

Before joining Lenox Hill, Dr. Bessler was a surgeon at Columbia University Medical Center for 35 years and participated in various committees for hospital quality and safety.