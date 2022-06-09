Dr. Douglas Canning, Children's Hospital of Philadelphia pediatric urologist, dies at 65 

Douglas Canning, MD, a pediatric urologist and chief of the division of urology at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, died of severe injuries from a bicycle accident at 65 on May 30, the hospital informed Becker's.

Beloved by his patients and their families, his professional motto was "Start with the child and move out from there."

Dr. Canning led the hospital's urology division for 25 years and held the Leonard and Madlyn Abramson endowed chair in pediatric urology. He also was vice chair for clinical affairs in the hospital's department of surgery and a professor of surgery at the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania.

"Doug was deeply committed to his patients and their families, many of whom had his personal cellphone number on speed dial," said N. Scott Adzick, surgeon-in-chief at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia and a longtime friend and colleague. "He worked tirelessly to ensure that each patient he encountered received the best possible care. And he brought out the best in everyone."

Dr. Canning is survived by his wife, Annabelle, and their three children.