Cedars-Sinai names anesthesiology co-chairs

Andrew Geller, MD, and Michael Nurok, PhD, have been appointed the new Cedars-Sinai department of anesthesiology co-chairs.

The two will leverage their clinical, operational, and financial expertise to guide the department amid its continued growth.

"I’m eager to tackle the responsibilities of this expanded role within the department of anesthesiology," Dr. Nurok said in a health systems news release.

Dr. Nurok has a wealth of experience in thoracic anesthesia, cardiac anesthesia, and critical care medicine while Dr. Geller brings extensive expertise in obstetrical, liver transplant, and neuroanesthesiology.

"It’s a great pleasure to lead our team alongside Dr. Nurok as we work to ensure the continued growth and success of the department," Dr. Geller said.

Dr. Geller and Dr. Nurok succeed Bruce L. Gewertz, MD, who served as executive director of anesthesiology during the recruitment period. Anesthesiology vice chairs Laura Audell, MD, and Lorraine Sdrales, MD, will continue in their roles to oversee operating room efficiency and perioperative patient care.