Boston Children's physicians to service Cape Cod

Boston Children's Hospital and Cape Cod Hospital in Hyannis, Mass., are collaborating on pediatric services at Cape Cod's facilities.

Under the collaboration, Boston Children's physicians will provide medical services and consultation for Cape Cod's pediatric program. Boston Children's physicians will assist in Cape Cod's pediatric inpatient unit, newborn nursery and labor and delivery unit, and provide consultations in its emergency department.

Additionally, Boston Children's physicians will bring new pediatric services to Cape Cod, including video visits to support pretransport decisions and care for critically ill newborns, according to a July 21 news release.

The relationship took effect July 1.