Baylor Scott & White hospital graduates all-female surgical class

Fort Worth, Texas-based Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center graduated its first class of general surgery residents — and they're all women, CBS News reported Aug. 7.

About 700 physicians applied for the three residency spots, but the three women were chosen because they were a good fit for the hospital, according to the report.

"When I started my surgical training 20-some odd years ago, about 20% of surgical residents were women," Richard Ruiz, MD, surgical residency program director at the hospital, told CBS. "Now that number is up to about 45%."