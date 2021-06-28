Alabama health system finalizes controversial hospitalist contracts

DCH Health System in Tuscaloosa, Ala., finalized hospitalist agreements with two physician staffing firms June 22 after a contentious search, according to The Tuscaloosa News.

Under a new agreement, Tuscaloosa-based University Medical Center affiliate Capstone Health Services Foundation and Alpharetta, Ga.-based physician staffing firm IN Compass Health will provide hospitalists to DCH Regional Medical Center in Tuscaloosa and Northport (Ala.) Medical Center. The contract is effective Oct. 1 at Northport Medical and Nov. 1 at DCH Regional Medical Center.

DCH Health System's bid for new hospitalist contracts drew criticism from Northport-based Pinnacle Physician Group, which provides hospitalist services at Northport Medical Center. Pinnacle questioned the health system's commitment to local physicians, according to The Tuscaloosa News.

"Capstone and IN Compass understand the importance of hiring the highest quality healthcare providers who are from or will live in the local communities where they work," DCH Health System said in a June 22 news release. "Fortunately, Capstone already employs many exceptional local physicians who will be invited to continue to serve as hospitalists at DCH Regional Medical Center and Northport Medical Center through this partnership."