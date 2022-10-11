AdventHealth Tampa launches internal medicine residency

Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth was approved by the Accreditation Council on Graduate Medical Education Oct. 11 to launch an internal medicine residency program at AdventHealth Tampa.

Residents in the program will rotate through several hospital departments under the supervision of board-certified physicians, the health system shared in an email with Becker's. The first residents will be enrolled in July 2023. AdventHealth plans to launch OB-GYN and general surgery residency programs as well as cardiology and gastroenterology fellowship programs in the coming years.

By 2028, the hospital will have more than 100 residents, making it a designated teaching hospital.

"This is a critical milestone in supporting future physicians in their growth," said Aftab Ahmad, MD, founding program director for the internal medicine residency program at AdventHealth Tampa. "We are surrounded by some of the brightest minds in research and clinical care, and to have the opportunity to share our knowledge and experience to ensure the future of health care will be in expert hands, is just the beginning of how we plan to impact not only future physicians but also the communities we serve and the nation at large, for years to come."