83% of physicians are at or above workload capacity

Eighty-three percent of physicians said they were at full capacity or overextended and overworked in their current practice, a Physicians Foundation survey found.

The 2024 Survey of America's Current and Future Physicians surveyed 1,723 physicians, residents and medical students between June 17 and July 16, 2024.

Here are four notes to know:

1. The report found that 52% of physicians reported being at full capacity and 31% said they were overextended and overworked — a decrease of 2% compared to the previous year.

2. The majority of physicians who reported being overextended were employed, female, Hispanic or in racial groups categorized as "other."

3. Physicians who are independent, older and male tended to have more time to see patients.

4. The trends are similar for residents. Fifty-nine percent report being at full capacity and 27% report being overextended and overworked.