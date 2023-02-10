7 recent hospital security, violence prevention efforts

Hospitals, states and hospital associations are taking numerous steps to address a nationwide uptick in violent and aggressive behaviors toward healthcare workers.

From weapons detection systems to a patient code of conduct, here are seven recent efforts to bolster security and prevent violence:

1. Dayton (Ohio) Children's Hospital deployed gunshot detection technology which can activate security measures at a moment's notice, SDM Magazine reported Feb. 9. More than 400 sensors, which can pinpoint the exact location of gunshots and send alerts to public safety — were installed across the hospital's locations.

2. Durham, N.C.-based Duke University Health System is installing weapons detection systems as part of efforts to address the safety of workers, patients and visitors. The systems, which are similar to those used in public buildings and designed to detect firearms and other weapons, will go online in phases through early March.

3. Southwestern Vermont Health Care has debuted a new policy to prevent aggressive and violent behavior toward its healthcare staff, the Bennington, Vt.-based system said Feb. 2. The new policy has been posted throughout Southwestern Vermont Medical Center's campus, making clear that it will not tolerate "threatening language, foul language, sexual comments, physical violence or inappropriate touching." These behaviors will result in removal from the facility "and/or prosecution to the fullest extent of the law," the policy states.

4. The Massachusetts Health & Hospital Association has adopted a united code of conduct to protect workers and patients from escalating violence in the state's healthcare facilities. The new united code of conduct, approved by the board of trustees on Jan. 26, lays the groundwork for a "safe and respectful environment." Consequences include an offender being asked to leave the facility and/or seek care elsewhere, and reporting to the appropriate authorities.

5. Kaiser Permanente has committed $25 million to support gun violence prevention efforts spearheaded through its Center for Gun Violence Research and Education, the Oakland, Calif.-based system said Jan. 26.

6. In the last two years, St. Louis Children's Hospital has given out about 5,000 free gun locks to anyone who needs them, no questions asked. In the hospital's triage waiting room, there is a clear basket with free gun locks and pamphlets explaining how to safely store firearms, what staff call the "No Questions Asked" basket. St. Louis-based BJC Healthcare, which operates St. Louis Children's, plans to roll out baskets of the free locks across 17 of its locations over the next few weeks.

7. New Jersey's Hospital-based Violence Intervention Program secured a $10 million grant in the form of American Rescue Plan funds, TapInto reported Jan. 23. The program aims to help clinicians provide trauma informed approaches to gun violence victims to reduce retaliatory violence. See the hospitals and community partners receiving the funds here.

To read about eight bills aiming to tackle healthcare violence, click here.






