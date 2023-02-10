Children's hospital adds new gunshot detection equipment

Dayton (Ohio) Children's Hospital deployed gunshot detection technology which can activate security measures at a moment's notice, SDM Magazine reported Feb. 9.

More than 400 sensors were installed across the hospital's multiple locations. The sensors can pinpoint the exact location of gunshots and send alerts to public safety within seconds, according to the report.

"Hospitals are open 24/7 and face the security challenges of any workplace along with the need to be welcoming to the public," Mark Moore, corporate director of protective and support services at Dayton Children's, told SDM. “[The sensors] allow us to cover internal and external spaces, including parking lots and garages, without intruding on a family's exceptional experience here."

The system is activated when its sensors capture acoustic characteristics. An analysis determines whether or not to further capture event signals or to activate other systems. It will respond to specific security plan requirements, including lockdowns, mass notifications and law enforcement notifications, within seconds. The system works alongside cameras, video management systems, access control, mass notification systems and various public address systems, according to the report.