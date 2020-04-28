30% of healthcare workers report poor access to COVID-19 testing

About a third of healthcare workers say they have poor access to testing for COVID-19, a new survey conducted by MedPage Today shows.

The survey includes responses from 895 healthcare workers submitted April 15-19. About 85 percent of respondents are physicians, and 5 percent are nurses. Sixty-five percent of respondents reported working in a hospital.

Four survey findings:

1. About 30 percent of respondents rated their current access to COVID-19 testing as "poor," while 25 percent rated it as "good."

2. When asked about their current access to personal protective equipment, 34 percent of respondents rated it as "good," and 17 percent rated it as "poor."

3. Eight percent of respondents said that 1 percent to 5 percent of their clinical colleagues have been hospitalized with COVID-19.

4. About 3.5 percent of respondents said they had or currently have COVID-19.

